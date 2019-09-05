First Trust Advisors LP Raised Open Text (OTEX) Position By $9.54 Million; Last Week Flowserve (FLS) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Flowserve (NYSE:FLS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Flowserve has $5800 highest and $4300 lowest target. $51’s average target is 21.46% above currents $41.99 stock price. Flowserve had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4300 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FLS in report on Monday, July 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight”. See Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) latest ratings:

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 10.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 251,035 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 2.73M shares with $105.07M value, up from 2.48M last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 1.04M shares traded or 54.51% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Townebank Portsmouth Va (NASDAQ:TOWN) stake by 24,208 shares to 77,940 valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 166,881 shares and now owns 553,005 shares. Onespan Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold Flowserve Corporation shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications invested in 28,508 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 6,536 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Beutel Goodman Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. First Interstate Natl Bank, Montana-based fund reported 326 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc stated it has 366,505 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 4,400 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0.02% or 436,122 shares. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Inc invested in 70,000 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Hilltop owns 0.05% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 5,161 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 94 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 18,473 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 178,705 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.51 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 26.75 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.