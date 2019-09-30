First Trust Advisors LP Position in Universal Display (OLED) Boosted by $24.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Position in Electronic Arts Com (EA) Has Lifted by $353,500 as Stock Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 304.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 129,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 172,277 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.40 million, up from 42,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $167.9. About 884,269 shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $97.82. About 2.18M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 802,768 shares to 905,902 shares, valued at $43.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 87,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,849 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 467,786 shares to 690,877 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 139,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,897 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

