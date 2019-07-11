First Trust Advisors LP Maintains Position in S & T Bancorp (STBA); First Eagle Investment Management Has Upped Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake by $16.76 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 9,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,468 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 76,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 60,417 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 11.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 07/03/2018 – S&T Bank EVP And Chief Audit Executive Receives Prestigious Women In Banking Honor; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q LOSS 1.97B WON; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba2 To Berry’s New Repriced Term Loan “S” And “T”; Ba3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $56.9; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q EPS 75c; 13/03/2018 – NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO – TRANSACTION VALUES S&T AT AED 348 MLN; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q OPER PROFIT 10.72B WON, EST. 24.81B WON

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 110,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.07 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 390,110 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 42.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp’s (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Q4 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 138,232 shares to 255,118 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 205,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,794 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $730,518 activity. The insider GIBSON JAMES THOMAS bought 1,547 shares worth $60,269. $75,958 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was bought by BRICE TODD D on Monday, June 10. $17,350 worth of stock was bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 47,217 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank reported 1,592 shares. 78,795 were reported by Brandywine Global Management Ltd Company. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Philadelphia Communication has 0.06% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Services Automobile Association accumulated 5,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 77,187 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.03% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 11,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei has invested 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Us Bank & Trust De holds 3,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Fragasso Grp Inc stated it has 6,213 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Lp invested in 20,537 shares. Massachusetts-based Fernwood Invest Llc has invested 0.4% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 34,882 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding, a Maryland-based fund reported 29,254 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.1% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 5,182 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Evercore Wealth Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 203,958 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 11,706 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 83,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.39% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 2,963 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 33,149 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 4,040 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 3,786 shares.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Takes Another Bite Out Of IPG Photonics – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Laser makers under early pressure after softer guidance from IPG Photonics – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPG Photonics is Now Oversold (IPGP) – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: IPG Photonics Corporation, 44.4% Follow-Through Indicator, 8.2% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.