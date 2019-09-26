First Trust Advisors LP Lowered Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Stake; Pledger & Co (OPY) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Pledger & Co Inc (OPY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 41 funds increased or started new positions, while 33 cut down and sold positions in Pledger & Co Inc. The funds in our database reported: 5.63 million shares, down from 5.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pledger & Co Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 12.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) stake by 16.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 178,509 shares as Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA)’s stock declined 4.95%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 886,920 shares with $8.71M value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Mueller Wtr Prods Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 741,658 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold MWA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.47 million for 13.78 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has $1100 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is -13.79% below currents $11.02 stock price. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy”.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Northwest Nat Hldg Co stake by 69,266 shares to 507,642 valued at $35.28M in 2019Q2. It also upped Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 43,274 shares and now owns 509,277 shares. Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) was raised too.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. for 305,703 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 57,137 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 27,243 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 104,862 shares.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. provides middle-market investment banking and full service broker-dealer services and products. The company has market cap of $394.17 million. The firm offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services.