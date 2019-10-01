First Trust Advisors LP Lowered Its Diodes (DIOD) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Raised Trinity Inds (TRN) Stake by $541,600

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 27,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.96 million, up from 983,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.10M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 30,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 80,659 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 110,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 242,203 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Cornerstone Advsr owns 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 52 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 542,203 shares. 75 are held by Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru. Stifel Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 67,123 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 62,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh stated it has 0.04% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Ameritas Prns Inc reported 3,290 shares. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Int stated it has 30,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.27% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 37,729 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 43,527 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill holds 44,404 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 45 shares.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $39.77 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 12,088 shares to 43,423 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 132,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 53,163 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $48.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 519,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 725,233 shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Intll Group Inc holds 0.02% or 253,295 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 48,820 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 432,500 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 1.08M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Franklin Inc holds 11,606 shares. Jabodon Pt Company invested in 126,868 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com reported 19,124 shares stake. Emory University owns 1.32% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 90,599 shares. Nwq Inv Limited Liability Co reported 1.85 million shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 39,076 shares. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 1,226 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.