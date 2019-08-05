First Trust Advisors LP Lifted Its Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holding by $2.17 Million; Market Value Rose; Eagle Bancorp Md (EGBN) Stock Declined While Federated Investors Has Lowered Position

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 97.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 29,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.71% . The institutional investor held 721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 29,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 97,380 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 26.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) Names Norman Pozez as Vice Chairman; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain; 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q EPS $1.04, EST. $1.04; 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 05/03/2018 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – $EGBN now warning of government subpoenas, investigations, and adverse outcomes from regulatory actions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN)

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 217,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 8.79 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.21 million, up from 8.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 2.32M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 4,606 shares to 53,390 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 22,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Recover Losses: Ademi & O’Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of Eagle Bancorp Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 6.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.13 per share. EGBN’s profit will be $36.61 million for 8.95 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGBN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 4.14% less from 26.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 29,000 shares. Mesirow Financial Inv Mgmt reported 150,601 shares. Moreover, Intll Gru has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 24,079 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 252,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 115,227 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 592,241 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Lc has 186,777 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability owns 3,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 16,577 shares. 95 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Trillium Asset Limited Company holds 0.05% or 19,716 shares. 339,228 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,240 shares to 91,938 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 23,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,043 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 590,650 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% stake. First Interstate Financial Bank has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 352,386 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Northern Trust reported 2.90M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 35,705 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bessemer Grp invested in 0.01% or 264,700 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 185,000 shares. Prelude Lc reported 843 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 161,863 shares.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cloud Computing Magazine Names Vonage a 2019 Product of the Year Award Winner – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for Monster Growth in the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Transportation and Logistics Company Fleetmaster Express Chooses Vonage to Provide Unified Communications and Collaboration Solution – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage’s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners “Top Gun 51″ Channel Leader – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.