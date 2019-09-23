First Trust Advisors LP Lifted Its Stake in Walker & Dunlop (WD) by $325,738; Penbrook Management Stake in Targa Res Com (TRGP) Has Upped by $395,850 as Market Value Declined

Penbrook Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 20,375 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 10,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 1.17 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 47,609 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 41,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 36,968 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY JCR CAPITAL, NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Adds Top Investment Sales Team in Boston; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp owns 39,747 shares. Amp Invsts has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 135,568 shares. Oakworth Capital invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 21,905 were accumulated by Miles Capital Inc. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 1,000 were reported by Mcmillion Capital Inc. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 117,345 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 210,091 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 5,996 shares. 215,380 were accumulated by Raymond James. Jcic Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 63 shares. Pinnacle Lc holds 0% or 74,203 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 388,100 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 152,457 shares to 20.92M shares, valued at $74.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 453,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,905 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $20,401 activity.