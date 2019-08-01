First Trust Advisors LP Lifted Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Stock Price Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Choate Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $826,068 as Share Value Rose

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 6,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 24,606 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 17,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 5.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 228,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.45M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 5.58 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington owns 164,609 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc owns 15,657 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 2.40M shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitchell Mngmt Com owns 16,553 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,466 shares. Moneta Gru Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 3,851 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Compton Cap Management Ri holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,474 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Comm Fincl Bank reported 38,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 48,278 shares. 167,818 are held by North Star Asset Management. Meritage Portfolio has invested 0.52% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 294 shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 0.42% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares. Another trade for 1,208 shares valued at $86,046 was made by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yext Inc by 107,293 shares to 96,209 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 23,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,228 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,454 are owned by Sfmg Ltd Liability Com. Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,573 shares. Cambiar Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 375,403 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York-based Element Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). American Insur Tx reported 148,445 shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,262 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd holds 50,654 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Lincoln National holds 22,768 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 76 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,197 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc invested in 55,291 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Monroe Savings Bank Mi accumulated 9,929 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 129,128 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 65,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.