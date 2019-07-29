First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Mercury Sys (MRCY); Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Shareholder Advisory Research Has Trimmed Its Holding by $828,480 as Stock Price Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 7,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,527 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 52,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 226,677 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – Focus carefully on $MRCY gross margins. They are contracting and missed guidance first time last quarter, then the CFO resigned and they rushed to acquire Themis 4 days ahead of Christmas #bearish; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018, INCLUDING THEMIS COMPUTER, CO CURRENTLY EXPECTS REVENUE OF $487.0 MLN TO $492.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s Smallest Secure SSD with Self-Destruct Capability in BGA package; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q Rev $116.3M

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 20,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 479,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62M, down from 499,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.40M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 21,437 shares to 358,214 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 188,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles LP holds 389,119 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 7,255 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,539 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 10,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Com stated it has 1.43% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.81M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 449,827 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). First Trust Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 60,527 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 5,275 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 6,506 shares. Franklin Res owns 1.19M shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Glenmede Trust Na has 448,912 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

