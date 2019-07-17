First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM); First Washington Cut Position in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.96 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 1.64M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 85.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 52,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,990 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 61,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $103.14. About 194,540 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 14.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.01-EPS $3.11; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr

More notable recent Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “DA Davidson Heats Up On Columbia Sportswear As Temps Drop – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Strong Cash Flows Help Prestige Consumer Pare Hurdles? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “lululemon Launches Selfcare Products, Teams Up With Sephora – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-On Hurt by Soft Sales Trend, Growth Plans on Track – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 17,004 shares to 52,581 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 26,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,938 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $11.45 million activity. Cusick Thomas B. sold $2.37M worth of stock. Boyle Joseph P sold $2.16 million worth of stock. Shares for $811,596 were sold by GEORGE EDWARD S. 17,605 shares were sold by Bragdon Peter J, worth $1.83 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,743 shares. Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.05% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 23,895 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 2,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 236,431 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 677,495 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.24% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Pnc Finance Services Group holds 4,398 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 2,035 shares. Asset Management One Comm Ltd owns 13,900 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 68,003 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 25,993 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 63,325 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont accumulated 30 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.38 million activity. ARMSTRONG RONALD E sold $1.04 million worth of stock or 15,784 shares. DANFORTH DAVID J had sold 3,049 shares worth $197,383 on Friday, February 1. BARKLEY MICHAEL T also sold $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares. Davila Marco A. sold $506,485 worth of stock or 7,528 shares. $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by HUBBARD TODD R.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc reported 5,023 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.1% or 180,322 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). National Pension Service holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 484,021 shares. First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 4,025 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 8,235 shares stake. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 886,312 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). First Citizens Bankshares Tru Communication has 13,384 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 7,875 were reported by Paloma Prns Mngmt. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 17,480 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.03% or 8,199 shares. 6,633 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,363 shares.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, up 13.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $627.05 million for 10.02 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Look at Auto ETF & Stocks Post Weak First-Half Sales – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ford, Fiat Chrysler, PACCAR and Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Volkswagen, Ford to Share Autonomous, Electric Car Technology – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JKI, VTR, MCK, PCAR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Toyota (TM) Initiates Recall to Address Manufacturing Issue (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.