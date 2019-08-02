First Trust Advisors LP Increased By $3.47 Million Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Holding; Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 11.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 48,922 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 480,643 shares with $34.24M value, up from 431,721 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $18.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 426,512 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact

Among 5 analysts covering Cineplex (TSE:CGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cineplex had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC on Friday, February 15 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Raymond James. See Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 82,952 shares traded. Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 27.6 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

More notable recent Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cineplex Inc.’s (TSE:CGX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cineplex Inc.â€™s (TSE:CGX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know The Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cineplex: Good Cash Flow But Limited Growth For This Media Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: Be Thankful When Good Companies Are Punted To The Curb – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.