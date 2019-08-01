First Trust Advisors LP Holding in Tripadvisor (TRIP) Has Increased by $21.48 Million; As Bb&T (BBT) Share Price Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Boosted Holding by $9.14 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 421,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.46 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 103,735 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 10/05/2018 – U.S. FCC fines Florida $120 million in ‘robocall’ case; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 24/04/2018 – THAI Smile wins the Grand Prize from TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year, Best Airline in Thailand, Winner of Regional Airline in Asia and Winner of Economy Class Airline in Asia; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 198,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 7.30 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.50 million, up from 7.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 626,385 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 16,474 shares to 207,392 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 14,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,691 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

