First Trust Advisors LP Holding in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Cut by $954,045; Voloridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $1.53 Million as Share Value Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 18,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,051 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 157,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.56M shares traded or 58.10% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 7,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.13M, down from 340,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.49. About 3.07 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CAT FINANCIAL’S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $403 MLN, COMPARED WITH $346 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 26,078 shares to 38,662 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03 billion for 7.89 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is LyondellBasell (LYB) Down 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc has 37,436 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 59,005 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 25,180 shares. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Ltd has 2.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 33,724 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 63,023 are owned by Sei. Foundry Partners Limited Liability has 0.69% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Trust Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 23,393 shares. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 170,900 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,466 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Gp stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Blackrock Inc holds 22.85 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 30,494 shares to 128,938 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 103,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,460 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cat Calls – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Caterpillar Shares Fell 14.1% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Should Caterpillar Get More Credit for Its Q1 Report? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar (CAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 486,628 shares. 4,565 are owned by Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Lc. Adams Asset Ltd owns 55,871 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Rbf Limited Co accumulated 15,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,313 shares. Halsey Assocs Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,880 shares. Glenview National Bank Dept holds 3.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 53,315 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,400 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated has 61,473 shares. Addison Capital has 1,628 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate reported 2,753 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 209,046 were reported by British Columbia Inv Management. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 19,411 shares stake.