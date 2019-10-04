First Trust Advisors LP Holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Has Lifted by $782,432; Pathstone Family Office Lifted Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $311,634 as Stock Price Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,204 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 2,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $161.52. About 2.90 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 15,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.29M, up from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 3,434 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Huntington Financial Bank has 0.9% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 320,294 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 52,287 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 1,700 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 7,454 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 86,133 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Co reported 841 shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 5,784 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Co holds 3,040 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 1,890 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap holds 1.11% or 42,712 shares. Cambridge Investment Research stated it has 124,355 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs accumulated 0.13% or 16,189 shares. 1.84M are owned by Bahl And Gaynor. Blue Capital Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell Expands Navigation Offerings To Meet Evolving Requirements For Industrial Applications – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel, PetroChina, Honeywell, CME and HP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

