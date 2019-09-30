First Trust Advisors LP Has Upped Its Itron (ITRI) Stake by $4.20 Million; Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Upped American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Position by $3.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 30,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.31 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32B, up from 11.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 8,147 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT)

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 67,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 418,628 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.19 million, up from 350,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.94. About 53,372 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21,649 shares to 43,038 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab(Charles)Cp (NYSE:SCHW) by 66,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,475 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ANAT shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.95 million shares or 0.51% more from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Fayez Sarofim And reported 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 17,441 shares. Aperio Grp Llc holds 206,738 shares. Sit Assocs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 822,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,903 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 6,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 179 shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 7,915 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.03% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 62,397 shares. The California-based Brandes Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston-area insurance co. announces C-suite change – Houston Business Journal” published on December 21, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “American National Rated A (EXCELLENT) or Higher by A.M. Best for More Than 75 Years – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2017. More interesting news about American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American National’s exceptional agent growth continues to defy industry trend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 06, 2017.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 5,094 were reported by United Serv Automobile Association. Everence stated it has 4,950 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4,543 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 55,206 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 150 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Smithfield reported 1,443 shares. 27,690 are held by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Amg Funds Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 5,154 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 116 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 52 shares.