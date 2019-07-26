First Trust Advisors LP Has Upped Holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs New (SHO) as Stock Value Declined; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Position In Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Was Has Lifted

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (SHO) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 71,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 473,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 401,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 744,975 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 11.61% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 326,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.98M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 737,941 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL RELEASES LETTER TO BOARD OF LASALLE HOTEL; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTS 33.2% PREMIUM TO MARCH 27 CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letters to LaSalle Hotel Properties Proposing Merger; 28/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 5,267 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 415,977 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). 209,980 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Asset Management One Communications holds 446,393 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,564 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 110,629 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 5.92 million shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 349,193 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 83,350 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company owns 428,828 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 62,472 shares to 379,014 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 12,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,737 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 385,680 shares to 510,992 shares, valued at $65.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,886 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 435,716 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Mackenzie reported 202,100 shares. Phocas Finance reported 387,325 shares. Commerce National Bank has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Glenmede Na reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 10,962 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Llc stated it has 32,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 36,126 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 505,566 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 26,067 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group holds 4.11 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 76,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

