First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Itron (ITRI) Position; American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering American Campus (NYSE:ACC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus had 5 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5200 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Argus Research upgraded the shares of ACC in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. See American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $47 New Target: $50 Maintain

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 17.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 75,520 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock rose 18.93%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 350,923 shares with $16.37M value, down from 426,443 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 15.63% or $9.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 618,569 shares traded or 71.53% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 200,118 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold American Campus Communities, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.75% or 64,053 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 61,920 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 27,394 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings Group Inc invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 86,590 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 226,826 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 26,851 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.01% or 227,694 shares. Honeywell holds 0.81% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 43,710 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sarasin Llp reported 260,110 shares. 10,000 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 178,382 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 77.11 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. Needham maintained Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ITRI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity. Another trade for 4,675 shares valued at $224,547 was sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 34,802 shares to 418,761 valued at $56.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) stake by 260,525 shares and now owns 589,417 shares. Avaya Hldgs Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc holds 4,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs owns 8,451 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 34,156 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Company has 0.08% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 11,068 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny reported 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 167,000 are held by Marcato Cap Mngmt L P. 425,361 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Lc. Bluestein R H And owns 5,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 23,000 shares. Everence Capital Inc accumulated 0.04% or 4,950 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Quantbot Tech Lp owns 16,038 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 9,457 shares. 1,381 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. 27,701 are owned by Alps Advsr.