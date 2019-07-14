First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $7.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Lmr Partners Llp Has Lifted Usg (USG) Holding by $9.87 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 132,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.95 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 229,462 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 461,750 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.99M, up from 232,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – USG said on Monday the offer is “wholly inadequate.”; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CAPEX MIDPOINT ABOUT $160M; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 9,827 shares to 92,310 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 92,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,687 shares, and cut its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Lc reported 4.3% stake. Stanley invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Lsv Asset has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pacific Glob Management Company holds 0.14% or 12,025 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Com reported 238,382 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Com has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Burns J W Ny, a New York-based fund reported 6,955 shares. Private Trust Na holds 28,833 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 2.44 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. 1,612 were reported by Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy). 71,568 were accumulated by Laffer Invs. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.09% or 21,018 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Services Inc holds 0.96% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 17,343 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 111,233 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,132 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 70,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 209,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 114,051 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Panagora Asset Management holds 2,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.19% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 200,000 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc holds 72,966 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 132,584 shares. Cibc Asset Inc reported 5,123 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 22,700 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 104,492 shares. 100 are held by Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

