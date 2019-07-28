First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $790,000; Fnb (FNB) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.86 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 4.79M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – WISDOM TREE INVESTMENTS SAYS BRIAN SHEA, FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF INVESTMENT SERVICES AT BNY MELLON, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – 16CL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fnb Corporation (FNB) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 43,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 398,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, down from 441,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fnb Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 1.31 million shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 15.39% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.05% or 51,356 shares. Kemnay Advisory has 0.24% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 21,706 shares. Hamel holds 15,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc accumulated 0% or 43 shares. 60 were accumulated by Live Your Vision Limited Liability. Connable Office stated it has 33,333 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 5,431 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,673 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 57,541 shares. Pacific Mngmt Company owns 8,408 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has 1.54 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 1.16M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.13% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 170,262 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 77,777 shares. Delta Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 56,094 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 12,601 shares to 74,368 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 19,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,045 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6,522 shares to 134,621 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 41,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 179,116 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 57,166 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 46,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Nomura Inc has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Shelton Management stated it has 242 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com has 462,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Chester Advisors accumulated 41,618 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 61,326 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.05% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 10,702 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 70,864 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 363,060 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 51,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 9,794 shares.

