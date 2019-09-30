First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $15.23 Million; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Valuation Rose, Cadence Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 21,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 34,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, up from 13,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 4.23M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 22/05/2018 – MOVES-Fifth Third hires Sosland to oversee middle market loan syndications; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge with MB Financial, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Commercial Franchise in the Attractive; 15/03/2018 – Fifth Third Names Christopher J. Bell President of Insurance Services; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third to Buy MB Financial

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 87.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 171,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 366,857 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.95M, up from 195,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.38 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,952 shares to 37,451 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,567 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Assoc has 12,120 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Private Ocean Limited Liability has 2,277 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Limited reported 0.18% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 19,688 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer accumulated 661,485 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 102,490 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.09% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 31,403 shares. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 16,768 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 1.40 million shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). State Street has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Crawford Inv Counsel has 9,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5,534 shares to 388,177 shares, valued at $58.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 43,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,644 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).