First Trust Advisors LP Has Raised Its Qualys (QLYS) Stake by $578,838; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose While Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $25.00 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 999,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 814,892 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 4.58M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS MORE ASSET SALES COMING; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 26/04/2018 – Genocide Survivor Will Share Story of Forgiveness at Women’s Leadership Conference in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Operating Income $359.8 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 7,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 316,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.16 million, up from 309,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 395,398 shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6,084 shares to 21,669 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 62,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,014 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $5.85M were bought by Meister Keith A. on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, March 7 GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) or 1,145 shares.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.80 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.