First Trust Advisors LP Has Lowered Southern Co (SO) Holding; Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12. Wedbush maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Outperform” rating. Stephens maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. See Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) latest ratings:

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 6.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 99,648 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 1.55M shares with $80.25M value, down from 1.65 million last quarter. Southern Co now has $57.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 5.61M shares traded or 32.13% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Schroder Inv Grp holds 1,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Lc owns 18,024 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed has invested 0.48% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). River Mercantile Asset Llp owns 12,860 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bbt Cap Ltd stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Natixis L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,113 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 30,000 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Lc holds 94,800 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Zweig reported 119,960 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 145,610 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York owns 16,739 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited reported 56,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.78 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 39.15 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 1.55 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. SunTrust maintained the shares of SO in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, January 24.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. BOWERS WILLIAM P had sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Limited, Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,911 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.64M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Us Natl Bank De stated it has 356,998 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2.00M shares. The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Qci Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.75% or 102,916 shares. Smithfield accumulated 2,456 shares. Court Place owns 16,964 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cordasco invested in 200 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has 1.92M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv reported 5,289 shares. 17,599 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 211,643 shares to 346,685 valued at $36.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hp Inc stake by 483,807 shares and now owns 2.18M shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was raised too.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.62M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.