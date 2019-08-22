First Trust Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Urban Outfitters (URBN) Position; Webster Financial (WBS) Has 1.17 Sentiment

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) stake by 38.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 42,853 shares as Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)’s stock declined 19.83%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 68,713 shares with $2.04M value, down from 111,566 last quarter. Urban Outfitters Inc now has $2.26B valuation. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 828,081 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 127 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 109 reduced and sold positions in Webster Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 81.06 million shares, down from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Webster Financial Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 82 Increased: 91 New Position: 36.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $93.05 million for 11.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation for 448,350 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 819,219 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.93% invested in the company for 167,470 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Management Inc. has invested 0.86% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $50 highest and $2000 lowest target. $31.86’s average target is 38.28% above currents $23.04 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3400 target in Monday, August 19 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 60,039 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 0.63% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership has 667,373 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 408,671 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 25,851 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 838,734 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Highstreet Asset Management reported 31 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Voloridge Investment Limited Co holds 142,545 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aperio Group accumulated 112,925 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Pitcairn Co invested in 0.02% or 7,355 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.01% or 13,158 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 518,146 shares to 1.36 million valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) stake by 13,131 shares and now owns 55,130 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.