First Trust Advisors LP Has Lifted Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Stake by $338,000; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Market Value Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 21,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 232,797 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 211,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 1.18 million shares traded or 40.45% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold ONB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 109.72 million shares or 0.01% more from 109.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 403,857 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $863.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 35,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,215 shares, and cut its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,512 shares to 17,758 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC).