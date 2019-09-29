First Trust Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding; C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Sentiment Is 1.18

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 26.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 20,668 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 98,664 shares with $16.60M value, up from 77,996 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $7.83B valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 221 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 188 reduced and sold stakes in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 118.64 million shares, up from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding C H Robinson Worldwide Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 46 Reduced: 142 Increased: 170 New Position: 51.

Somerset Group Llc holds 7.16% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for 100,021 shares. Wedgewood Partners Inc owns 638,817 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saratoga Research & Investment Management has 3.65% invested in the company for 687,886 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has invested 3.06% in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 127,217 shares.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 673,091 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 5.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $159.74M for 17.75 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.34 billion. The firm operates through North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh divisions. It has a 16.82 P/E ratio. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload comprising time-definite and expedited truck transportation services; less than truckload services; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 35.41% above currents $143.64 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 1,228 shares. 33,279 were reported by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 9,670 shares. First Republic Invest stated it has 1,550 shares. Eam Investors Limited owns 12,076 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 71,594 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Bogle Invest Management Lp De holds 1.22% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 92,475 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,463 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 15,899 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Associates Inc accumulated 24,835 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Trust invested in 1.03% or 455,908 shares. Hanseatic holds 3,785 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).