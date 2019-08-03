First Trust Advisors LP Has Lifted Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Position By $1.23 Million; Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 52 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 48 sold and decreased their stock positions in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 25.58 million shares, up from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Dime Community Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 41 Increased: 35 New Position: 17.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 80.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 175,707 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock rose 9.91%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 393,282 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 217,575 last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 1.11 million shares traded or 15.01% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helix Energy Solutions’ Top Line Remains Under Pressure, But Margin Can Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RPC (RES) Plunges as Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 59,079 shares to 136,763 valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) stake by 5,060 shares and now owns 126,391 shares. Northwestern Corp was reduced too.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $718.11 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 106,313 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) has risen 15.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $12.56M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.