First Trust Advisors LP Has Increased Universal Display (OLED) Stake By $24.39 Million; Shorts at Immunic (IMUX) Raised By 8.15%

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX) had an increase of 8.15% in short interest. IMUX’s SI was 140,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.15% from 130,100 shares previously. With 219,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Immunic Inc (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s short sellers to cover IMUX’s short positions. The SI to Immunic Inc’s float is 0.34%. It closed at $14.45 lastly. It is down 95.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.65% the S&P500.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Universal Display Corp (OLED) stake by 304.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 129,717 shares as Universal Display Corp (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 172,277 shares with $32.40 million value, up from 42,560 last quarter. Universal Display Corp now has $8.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $177.32. About 476,583 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Ishares Tr (EMB) stake by 5,575 shares to 40,701 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 404,889 shares and now owns 245,251 shares. National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is 11.85% above currents $177.32 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 350,591 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 31,500 shares. Avenir Corp stated it has 236,994 shares or 4.65% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,682 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 27,068 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 0.43% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Commercial Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 1,507 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 50 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 14.79% or 618,209 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Federated Pa holds 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 65,546 shares. Architects invested in 0% or 100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 80,707 shares. 4,025 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt.

