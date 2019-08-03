First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position in Kemper Del (KMPR) by $767,828 as Valuation Declined; Kepos Capital LP Position in Conocophillips (PSX) Trimmed by $1.17 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 10,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 47,898 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 58,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 306,332 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (PSX) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 12,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 62,591 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 74,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 113,874 shares to 948,174 shares, valued at $55.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 37,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 94.29% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $90.43 million for 15.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Communications holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 5,751 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 2,244 are held by Synovus. Confluence Ltd accumulated 4,470 shares. Illinois-based Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.99% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% or 32,515 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.91M shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 2,790 shares. Spectrum Management Grp Inc Incorporated reported 3,183 shares. 9,934 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Lc. Tower Capital (Trc) stated it has 3,439 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 61,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 199,535 shares to 734,505 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

