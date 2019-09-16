First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $38.68 Million; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Valuation Declined While Junto Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $55.03 Million

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 75.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 416,504 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.58 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 2.26 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 238,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.02 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $145.9. About 1.69 million shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 44,472 shares to 133,489 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 119,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 88.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva +2.7% on raised FY view – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 170 were reported by Fincl Architects. Iberiabank Corp owns 1,527 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Us Bancorp De has 35,163 shares. Cim Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Vanguard Group holds 12.12M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 52,666 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 547,288 are owned by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp. 18,679 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co reported 4,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 116,364 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 3,088 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial reported 12,837 shares.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 321,669 shares to 672,368 shares, valued at $37.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 163,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 767,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.79 million for 11.47 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 38,324 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 2.00 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Inc reported 11,768 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 114,109 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 99,756 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Asset Management One stated it has 132,526 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Lp stated it has 166,317 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fdx has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 7,032 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 58 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Old Natl Financial Bank In has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Canandaigua Comml Bank And reported 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP holds 165,000 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 366,261 shares.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: PPC, QCOM, ETFC – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ABMD, ETFC, BDX – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DG, ETFC, NEE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Increased An Energizing 117% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ETFC Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.