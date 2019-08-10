First Trust Advisors LP Has Decreased Catalent (CTLT) Stake by $31.32 Million; Share Value Rose; Geode Capital Management Increased Holding in Progressive (PGR) as Market Valuation Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 782,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 5,043 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 788,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. It closed at $57.19 lastly. It is down 36.61% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9.11M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655.61M, up from 7.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners by 58,064 shares to 741,041 shares, valued at $38.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 7,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 60,588 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,038 are owned by Fiduciary. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fayez Sarofim And Co stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). D E Shaw Com holds 1.70M shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 378,130 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0.34% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3.88 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Invest Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stralem And accumulated 80,280 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 11,445 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 9.11M shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.49% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7.23M shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,341 shares. 11,085 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 53,861 shares to 357,349 shares, valued at $39.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 142,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Take Breather Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalent prices $500M debt offering at par – Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Novavax Takes Accelerated Approval Pathway For Flu Vaccine Development – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.