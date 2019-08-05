First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Its Stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) as Market Valuation Rose; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined, Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lifted Its Holding

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 41,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 587,027 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.00M, up from 545,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 2.03M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 13,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 102,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, down from 116,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $148.85. About 151,330 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.25% or 130,000 shares. Epoch Inv owns 2.51M shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 27,228 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Lp owns 24,223 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers accumulated 20,600 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 270,656 shares stake. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,715 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,350 shares. 35,146 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Westpac Corporation holds 54,738 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,036 shares. 4,512 are owned by Dodge & Cox.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 252,412 shares to 437,879 shares, valued at $32.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 341,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,514 activity. $137,315 worth of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was sold by HENDERSON ALAN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation has invested 0.18% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.03% or 297,234 shares. Charter Tru Com has 0.06% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 3,484 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 849,863 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 230,184 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 149,460 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Com accumulated 16 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 4,789 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.16% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 91,071 were reported by Citigroup. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 7,694 shares. Korea reported 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 187,820 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc reported 223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.