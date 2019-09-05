First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Its Q2 Hldgs (QTWO) Stake by $307,947; As Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 95 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 35,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 4.32M shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ. EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 52,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 57,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 245,584 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,508 shares to 10,037 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.08 million for 44.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ctrip.com International Stock Surged 28% in March – Nasdaq” on April 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IEMG, JD, NTES, CTRP – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 912,473 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership owns 27,622 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.71M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wasatch Advsr holds 0.79% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,684 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com holds 78,867 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 5,319 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Co has 0.63% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 464,289 shares. Fred Alger reported 695,060 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FGM) by 224,157 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $108.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 16,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.