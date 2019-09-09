First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake as Market Value Declined; Eii Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Prologis Com (PLD) as Stock Price Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 13,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 83,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 97,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.08 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 172,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 235,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 407,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 5.87 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE WILL BE $0.08 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $72.32 million for 30.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 66,066 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 3,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 30,000 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 11,521 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cullen Capital Mgmt Lc holds 9,875 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitchell Group Inc invested 5.44% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 44,773 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt invested in 48,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 1.20 million shares. 208,722 are owned by Bridgewater Associates Lp. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 6,540 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.44% or 139,823 shares. Citigroup holds 507,129 shares. Amer Intl Gru Inc owns 218,154 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management & Research owns 25,200 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Westpac holds 111,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.22 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.