First Trust Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Shares Declined; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 21,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.24 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.94M, up from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 650,712 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 261,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.71M, up from 867,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.35. About 801,229 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O – PRICING OF TWO SERIES OF ITS NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $2.0 BLN IN AN UNREGISTERED OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 9,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Management Llc has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited reported 7,200 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs invested in 775,177 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 54,534 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc owns 61,030 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0.03% stake. Hills National Bank & Tru Company invested in 3,319 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 140,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). First Allied Advisory reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Trillium Asset Lc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, First Republic Investment Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 116,220 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares to 22.19M shares, valued at $192.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 33,382 shares to 183,142 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,909 shares, and cut its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 22,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd accumulated 8,923 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 85 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 5,096 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,599 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). North Amer Mgmt reported 54,514 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La accumulated 31,118 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cibc World Markets invested 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 23,663 are owned by Cordasco Net. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.