First Trust Advisors LP Cut National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stake By $3.31 Million; Shorts at Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Raised By 3.48%

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) had an increase of 3.48% in short interest. CPSI’s SI was 875,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.48% from 846,000 shares previously. With 128,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s short sellers to cover CPSI’s short positions. The SI to Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s float is 7.66%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 431 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 46.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 62,482 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 72,416 shares with $3.84 million value, down from 134,898 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $9.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 13,485 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $338.21 million. Maarten. It has a 18.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Among 2 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 8.23% above currents $23.56 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 4 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Dougherty \u0026 Co. given on Tuesday, September 10. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”.

More notable recent Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Computer Programs and Systems’s (NASDAQ:CPSI) Share Price Down A Worrying 66%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CPSI +2.2% on new bull – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60 million for 20.34 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) stake by 8,168 shares to 223,553 valued at $23.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 700,265 shares and now owns 951,669 shares. Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was raised too.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Retail Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNN) 6.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail to redeem series E preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Retail Properties, Inc. Prices Offering Of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests In Its 5.700% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.