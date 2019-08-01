First Trust Advisors LP Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding as Shares Declined; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Covalent Partners Has Raised Stake by $366,396

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 49,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 137,951 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 187,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 3.14M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 1.15 million shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03M were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Washington Tru stated it has 57,385 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company holds 2,300 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Murphy Mngmt reported 3,424 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.81% stake. 1.34M were reported by Uss Invest Mngmt. Sit Investment Assoc owns 8,880 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 786,117 shares. Hemenway Lc owns 113,194 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Snyder Limited Partnership invested in 16,118 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Iberiabank Corporation reported 17,275 shares. 6,258 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.06% or 29,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 584,158 shares to 801,890 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 329,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares to 161,125 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 89,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,540 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 669,602 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0.37% or 3.47M shares. Moreover, Real Estate Mgmt Ltd has 1.64% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 67,900 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 79,968 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 278,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 377,454 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 55,559 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 520,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 46,718 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests accumulated 310 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,977 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.