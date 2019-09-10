First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position; Holder Oz Management LP Raised Lgi Homes (Put) (LGIH) Holding

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 30,740 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (LGIH) by 175.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 58,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 255,148 shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 22/03/2018 – LGI Homes Introduces New Community in the Queen City; 17/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Falling to; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.00 TO $7.00; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX) by 133,889 shares to 178,326 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calamos Conv Opp And Inc Fd (CHI) by 155,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 670,045 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 268,672 shares. 529,191 were reported by Raymond James And Associate. Invesco Ltd stated it has 333,040 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fin reported 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 31,361 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 37,749 shares stake. 23,109 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na. Advsrs Asset owns 291,434 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 15,700 shares. Virtu Financial holds 0.11% or 132,926 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 197,018 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Retail Bank Of America De reported 9,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Services holds 0% or 510 shares in its portfolio.

