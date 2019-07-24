First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Position by $507,675; As First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stock Declined, Holder Pl Capital Advisors Boosted Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by 1431.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 3.98 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 16,888 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has declined 2.65% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 27 shares. Paragon Capital Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 216,077 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Reliant Investment Llc has invested 0.15% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Axa accumulated 41,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 112,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 34,018 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.01% or 5,880 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has invested 0.09% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 60 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Connable Office Incorporated reported 26,211 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5.04 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 291,434 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 31,361 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Ent Service has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Cetera Advsrs invested in 15,700 shares. The New York-based Virtu Llc has invested 0.11% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Invesco holds 0% or 333,040 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 197,018 shares. 6,757 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,632 shares. Shaker Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.23% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). North Star Invest has 247,310 shares. 670,045 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Raymond James Na holds 23,109 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Micro (NYSE:RMT) by 78,282 shares to 280,270 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 23,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.