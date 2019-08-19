First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $507,675 as Share Price Were Volatile; Paradigm Capital Management Has Increased Position in Vocera Communications (VCRA)

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 20,440 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 421,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 411,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 209,781 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vocera -3.6% as revenues drop by double digits – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vocera Announces Plans to Add Julie Iskow and Bharat Sundaram to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Vocera Communications (VCRA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera and QGenda Announce Reseller Partnership, Systems Integration – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust accumulated 421,642 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 823,996 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Moreover, Jefferies Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 29,800 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, New York-based fund reported 262 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 6,282 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc holds 381,579 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 169 shares. Bbt Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 9,395 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,254 shares or 0% of the stock. 5.51M are owned by Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Conestoga Advisors Ltd holds 1.58% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) or 1.80M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 71,809 shares. Friess Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ichor Holdings by 663,100 shares to 789,900 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huttig Building (NASDAQ:HBP) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 9,572 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Lpl Ltd Company holds 31,361 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 291,434 shares. Pnc Services Grp has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Shaker Fincl Serv Lc owns 1.23% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 161,342 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Com holds 0.01% or 15,700 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company invested in 670,045 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 1.17M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 333,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 247,310 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Virtu Finance Limited stated it has 0.11% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Raymond James & Assoc owns 529,191 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 58,394 shares to 277,644 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Amern Invs Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 16,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.