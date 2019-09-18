First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar Inc. 61 2.79 N/A -0.17 0.00 Altair Engineering Inc. 38 5.77 N/A 0.30 139.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Solar Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% Altair Engineering Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of First Solar Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Altair Engineering Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. First Solar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altair Engineering Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Solar Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altair Engineering Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Solar Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.68% and an $67.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Solar Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 76.6%. 0.4% are First Solar Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Altair Engineering Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Solar Inc. -2.35% -2.48% 5.95% 27.17% 25.05% 51.9% Altair Engineering Inc. -2.32% 1.66% 10.34% 28.7% 19.29% 50.87%

For the past year First Solar Inc. was more bullish than Altair Engineering Inc.

Summary

Altair Engineering Inc. beats First Solar Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.