First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Reaches $65.93 After 9.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fortuna Silver Mines had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the shares of FVI in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Buy” rating. See Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 465,803 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new jobThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $6.95 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $60.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FSLR worth $625.14 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, February 22 report. Robert W. Baird maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) rating on Friday, February 22. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Robert W. Baird maintained First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) rating on Thursday, February 14. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $75 target. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold First Solar, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp reported 150,753 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 365,415 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs stated it has 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd has invested 0.07% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3,932 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.64M shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Exane Derivatives reported 2 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 13,305 shares. Moreover, Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd has 0.57% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.22% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11M for 824.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $600.65 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 28.63 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

The stock increased 1.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 178,955 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.