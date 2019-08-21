First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Reaches $63.77 After 3.00% Up Move; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD)

The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.77. About 175,104 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR)The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $6.72 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $65.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FSLR worth $201.63M more.

Among 4 analysts covering Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Upland Software has $54 highest and $42 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 14.46% above currents $43.03 stock price. Upland Software had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) rating on Friday, March 8. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 61.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 32,381 shares traded. Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has risen 42.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical UPLD News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 22/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE REPORTS FIRST PURCHASE IN EUROPE, RAISES GUIDAN; 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.19; 09/05/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC UPLD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $133.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Upland Software Enables Superior Customer Service and IT Support Through Upgraded Version of its KCS® v6 Verified Knowledge Ma; 08/03/2018 – UPLAND SOFTWARE INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.37; 09/05/2018 – Upland Software 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/03/2018 – Upland Software Launches Industry’s First Knowledge-Enabled Professional Services Automation (PSA) Solution; 08/03/2018 – Upland Software Provides Strong 1Q Guidance Range With 45% Rev Growth at the Midpoint

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management.

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar has $75 highest and $6000 lowest target. $68’s average target is 6.63% above currents $63.77 stock price. First Solar had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold First Solar, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management accumulated 75 shares. Key Grp Inc Holding (Cayman) Ltd stated it has 268,718 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. S&Co invested in 0.06% or 10,741 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 51,280 shares. Vident Invest Advisory stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Whittier has 7,310 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Nomura Inc has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Co owns 10,554 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 80,000 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 14,384 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Park West Asset Ltd stated it has 3.79% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 227,686 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Heartland Inc stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It has a 282.17 P/E ratio. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.