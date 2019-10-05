First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) At $59.31 Forms Top; Cardinal Health (CAH) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 249 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 210 sold and reduced stakes in Cardinal Health Inc. The funds in our database now own: 255.51 million shares, down from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cardinal Health Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 164 Increased: 191 New Position: 58.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 10.17 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.36M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. for 119,800 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 466,200 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. has 2.28% invested in the company for 98,852 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 2.17% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.91 million shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.81M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE

