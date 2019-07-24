First Solar Inc. (FSLR) and NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) Comparison side by side

Both First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar Inc. 57 3.17 N/A -0.17 0.00 NVE Corporation 88 12.91 N/A 2.99 26.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) and NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1% NVE Corporation 0.00% 17.2% 17%

Risk and Volatility

First Solar Inc. has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NVE Corporation’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of First Solar Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, NVE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 32.8 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. NVE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than First Solar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for First Solar Inc. and NVE Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NVE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Solar Inc. has a consensus price target of $68, and a 2.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Solar Inc. and NVE Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 79.7%. 0.6% are First Solar Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of NVE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Solar Inc. -0.78% -0.61% 18.21% 41.78% -18.6% 41% NVE Corporation -7.73% -19.85% -19.67% -6.99% -22.59% -9.98%

For the past year First Solar Inc. had bullish trend while NVE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

NVE Corporation beats First Solar Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.