First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Borgwarner (BWA) Shorts Lowered By 20.1%

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) had a decrease of 20.1% in short interest. BWA's SI was 3.40M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.1% from 4.26 million shares previously. With 2.06M avg volume, 2 days are for Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA)'s short sellers to cover BWA's short positions. The SI to Borgwarner Inc's float is 1.64%. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.08M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500.

Analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 104.35% from last quarter's $-0.46 EPS. FSLR's profit would be $2.11 million giving it 824.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, First Solar, Inc.'s analysts see -103.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 515,964 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is First Solar a Buy? – Nasdaq" on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Shares of First Solar Gained 13.2% in June – Nasdaq" published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "CSIQ vs. FSLR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq" on June 20, 2019.

First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, Components and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Components segment designs, makes, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold First Solar, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co accumulated 70,646 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 21,839 are owned by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 49,055 shares. Blair William & Il reported 15,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.08% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Ameritas has 0.05% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 380 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated owns 10,377 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 135,203 shares. First Manhattan holds 100 shares. The Illinois-based First L P has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 19,560 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool" published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool" on June 14, 2019.