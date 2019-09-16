First Solar (FSLR) Stake Upped by Mirae Asset Global Investments; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) by $361,340

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 2,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 95,612 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 98,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $140.41. About 137,155 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Jones Lang LeSalle – 03/23/2018 05:04 PM

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,878 shares to 22,166 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 165,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,528 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 2.88M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Dnb Asset As owns 366,156 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.07% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 5,380 shares. Domini Impact Limited Liability has invested 6.3% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,483 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 286 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 0.01% or 34,340 shares. 57,887 are owned by Van Eck Corp. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,203 shares. Oakworth Capital holds 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 135 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 3,665 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 2.69M shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tcw Grp Incorporated stated it has 466,938 shares. Chevy Chase Holding holds 14,262 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Assetmark holds 872 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Co invested in 0% or 3,090 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 3,953 shares. Junto Cap LP accumulated 335,271 shares. The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has invested 1.32% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 59,610 are owned by First Tru Advisors Lp. Next Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Zacks Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 20,008 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 805 shares. 66 are owned by Hexavest Inc. Commonwealth National Bank Of invested in 0% or 100 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $478.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 75,242 shares to 456,820 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 92,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,847 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

