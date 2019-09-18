First Solar (FSLR) Stake Maintained by Trust Co Of Vermont; Arosa Capital Management LP Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Boosted as Shares Declined

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 176.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 8,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 13,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, up from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 19,988 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 85.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 234,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 509,625 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 231,659 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 30,951 shares to 463,830 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 118,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,095 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Cap has invested 0.49% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% or 283,885 shares in its portfolio. 114,056 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Gp. Aviva Pcl accumulated 157,419 shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 34,692 shares. 2.17 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Altrinsic Global Advsr Lc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 1,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 7.56M shares. Segment Wealth Lc invested in 0.84% or 180,751 shares. Tcw Inc holds 0.01% or 25,730 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 262,049 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 328,380 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of stock was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 9,113 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,300 were accumulated by Cullinan Associates. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 7,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Prudential Fin accumulated 47,923 shares or 0% of the stock. 209,765 are held by Madison Hldgs Inc. Essex Management Co Ltd Co has 53,754 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 2,040 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 3,665 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 147 shares. 703,317 were reported by Putnam Invests Limited Com. Oppenheimer & Inc has 6,331 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 658,967 shares. Blackrock has 8.03 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0.09% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).