First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.67 Million as Valuation Rose; Pitcairn Company Position in Fiserv (FISV) Decreased by $715,616 as Stock Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 6,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 307,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, up from 256,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 887,773 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Group Inc Incorporated has 150,753 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 6,785 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability owns 8,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 0.96% or 440,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 15,286 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullinan Associates stated it has 9,300 shares. Art Advsrs has 0.08% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 10,295 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 11,767 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 8,200 were reported by Profund Advsr Lc. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 6.54 million shares. Dubuque Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 4,710 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd reported 91,192 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 187,818 shares to 49,005 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 134,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,898 shares to 39,596 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 14,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,221 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).