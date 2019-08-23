First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Decreased Position by $18.24 Million as Share Price Rose; Vulcan Value Partners Maintains Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 550,504 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11 million, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $49.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.38. About 3.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $49.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 60,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 305,474 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $488.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 4.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

