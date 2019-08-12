First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Agf Investments Has Raised Position by $439,660 as Market Value Rose; Grubhub (GRUB) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in First Solar Inc. (FSLR) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 8,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 24,518 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 16,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in First Solar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 455,890 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 176,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.40M, down from 9.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 887,912 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H Communication has invested 0.03% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). 2,930 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Key (Cayman) Limited invested 0.99% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Parkside State Bank Tru invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,475 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 2 shares. Ent Services Corp accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Jnba Fin Advsr owns 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 500 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Masters Cap Ltd Liability invested in 463,905 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 3,000 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 0% or 591 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.15% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 318,528 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 587,711 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 154,386 shares to 346,614 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) by 138,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,547 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLV).

